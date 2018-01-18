5-car chain collision on PIE causes congestion

SINGAPORE: Five cars were involved in a chain collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Thursday (Jan 18) afternoon, causing congestion for more than an hour.

Channel NewsAsia understands that there were no injuries.

Five vehicles were involved in the chain collision accident. (Photo: SG Road Vigilante/田晨夕)

The Land Traffic Authority (LTA) alerted drivers to the accident slightly past 4pm. The authority also said there was congestion until the Toa Payoh exit, and warned drivers to avoid the first lane.

About 10 minutes later, the LTA sent out another tweet, saying that the congestion had extended until the CTE (City) exit.

Accident on PIE (towards Tuas) after Thomson Rd Exit with congestion till CTE(City) Exit. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 18, 2018

The congestion was cleared about one hour later, although there heavy traffic remained after the Thomson Road exit, according to another LTA tweet.