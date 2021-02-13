Fire breaks out at Tanjong Pagar shophouse in incident involving a car; 5 people dead

SINGAPORE: Five people died on Saturday (Feb 13) morning in an incident at a Tanjong Pagar shophouse that involved fire and a car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road at about 5.40am.

"The fire involved a car and the front of a shophouse," said SCDF, adding that it put out the flames using three water jets and a compressed air foam backpack.

SCDF officers at the scene of the fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road on Feb 13, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Song Seng Wun)

SCDF officers and vehicles at the scene of the fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road on Feb 13, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/Song Seng Wun)

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF officers and vehicles along Tanjong Pagar Road, where five people were killed in an incident involving a car and a fire. (Photos: Lai Chiu Yun)

At about 7.30am, the Land Transport Authority announced a road closure on Tanjong Pagar Road (towards Murray Street) after Maxwell Road.

SBS Transit also said that bus services 80 and 145 were being diverted from Tanjong Pagar Road (towards Hoe Chiang Road), with 10 bus stops skipped, "due to an accident".

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

