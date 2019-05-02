5 entries shortlisted for Founders’ Memorial design competition

SINGAPORE: Five entries have been shortlisted in a competition to find a design for an upcoming Founders' Memorial, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said on Thursday (May 2).



The memorial - envisioned as a gallery and "gardens experience" at Bay East Garden - is meant to commemorate values and ideals exemplified by Singapore's late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, other first-generation leaders and key personalities who played important roles in the nation's path to independence.



An international design competition was launched in January to seek proposals for the landmark.

NHB said the competition attracted a “strong response” of 193 submissions in total from both local and international architects.



The judging process for stage one of the competition was anonymous.



The five shortlisted teams are:



8DGE Design in collaboration with Ong Ching Ying

Cox Architecture in collaboration with Architects 61

DP Architects

Johnson Pilton Walker

Kengo Kuma & Associates in collaboration with K2LD Architects

Chairman of the Founders’ Memorial committee and jury panel Lee Tzu Yang thanked all the participating architectural teams for their support and enthusiasm.



“Besides Singapore, we had many entries from overseas, for example, from USA, Hong Kong and even Latvia. We are excited to have the shortlisted teams further develop their design concepts in the next stage of the competition, to translate these concepts and the vision of the Founders’ Memorial into more detailed designs,” he added.



Map showing the Founders' Memorial site. (Image: Founders' Memorial Commitee)

Public engagement workshops will be organised on the weekend of May 25 to May 26 at the National Museum of Singapore.



"Singaporeans who participated in previous engagements on the Founders’ Memorial will be invited to have an exclusive peek at the five shortlisted conceptual designs, and offer their views on the visitor experience as potential visitors of the memorial," NHB said.

Other members of the public who are keen to join the engagement workshops can also contact NHB via email.



The jury panel will choose a winning design by January or February 2020.