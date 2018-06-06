5 things you might not know about Singapore's Capella Hotel, venue of the Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: There are no shortage of 5-star venues in Singapore, but on Wednesday morning (Jun 6) the White House confirmed the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be held at Capella Hotel on Sentosa island.

In a recent tweet, Mr Trump said the meeting on Jun 12 will "hopefully be the start of something big".

Here are five things you might not know about the 5-star Capella, where the rooms are upwards of S$580 a night, and a three-bedroom manor can set you back S$11,000 a night.

1. It sits on Sentosa, which was known as Island After Death

A file photo of Sentosa. (Photo: AFP / Roslan Rahman)

Before it was named Sentosa, the island was known as Pulau Belakang Mati - Malay for "Island After Death". There are different accounts of the origin of the name - some say it alludes to early piracy, while another story says the island was a "paradise" for "warrior spirits" whose bodies were laid to rest on nearby Pulau Brani, according to the National Library Board.

A contest to rename the island was launched in November 1969. Sentosa, meaning "peace and tranquility" in Malay, was selected as the winning entry. It came into effect in September 1970.

2. Two buildings on the property have conservation status

File photo of Capella Singapore. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia)

Capella Singapore is made up of both modern and colonial buildings. Among them are Tanah Merah I and Tanah Merah II, bungalows built in the 1880s to accommodate the British Officers of the Royal Artillery, Coastal Defence Command based on Sentosa Island. Known as the Officers' Mess, it was where the officers and their families ate and relaxed by dancing and playing tennis.

They were given conservation status on Aug 7, 2000.

The hotel receives its guests at both bungalows, which have been restored.

3. Its Grand Ballroom is the only circular ballroom in Singapore

Capella Singapore's Grand Ballroom. (Photo: Capella Singapore)

The hotel's Grand Ballroom, which is the only circular ballroom in Singapore, spans 800 square metres and can accommodate about 400 seated guests. It also has a skylight dome which can let daylight into the venue or provide guests with a view of the night sky.

4. Peacocks roam around the hotel's grounds

A peacock exploring the hotel's grounds. (Photo: @CapellaSIN/Twitter)

Peacocks roam around the hotel's grounds and are a frequent feature on guests' social media feeds. They often appear by the pool, as well as The Knolls, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant.

5. It has hosted A-listers such as Madonna and Lady Gaga

Madonna and Lady Gaga. (Photos: AFP, Reuters)

The luxury hotel - designed by British architect Norman Foster - has played host to stars such as queen of pop Madonna, and Lady Gaga when they stopped over in Singapore on tour.



The hotel is just a five-minute walk from Palawan beach and a 15-minute walk from Universal Studios Singapore. It also offers priority bookings for the Sentosa Golf Club - a possible deal-clincher for the avid golfer, Mr Trump.