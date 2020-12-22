5 F&B outlets ordered to temporarily close for flouting COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Five food and beverage outlets have been ordered to temporarily close for flouting COVID-19 measures over the weekend, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Tuesday (Dec 22).

Additionally, 16 outlets and 36 customers will be fined for breaching safe management measures, said MSE.

Three of the outlets were found to have violated the restrictions on serving alcohol past 10.30pm.

One outlet, Tangmen at Orchard Plaza, was ordered by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to close from Dec 19 to 28 after it was found that patrons were consuming alcoholic beverages concealed in green tea bottles at 3.40am on Saturday.

Tangmen in Orchard Plaza was found to have allowed patrons to consume alcoholic beverages at 3.40am on Dec 10, 2020. The alcoholic beverages were concealed in green tea bottles. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

Cheers Up at Havelock II was ordered to close by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on the same period for allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages past 10.30pm on Dec 11.

“When officers did a follow-up check on Dec 18, they found Cheers Up still allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages at 11.15pm,” MSE said.

The bar was subsequently ordered to close for another 20 days, from Dec 29 to Jan 17.

Cheers Up at Havelock Road was observed to have patrons consuming alcoholic beverages at 11.15pm on Dec 18, 2020. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

URA also ordered QQ at 77 South Bridge Road to close from Dec 23 to Jan 1 after patrons were seen consuming alcoholic beverages at 10.40pm.

The other two outlets were given closure orders for flouting restrictions related to the number of people allowed to dine together in their premises.

Currently, only groups of up to five people are allowed to sit together at F&B establishments. This will go up to eight people when Singapore enters Phase 3 of its reopening on Dec 28.

One of the outlets, One Min Club at Concorde Hotel in Orchard Road, was ordered by STB to close for 10 days for multiple breaches of safe management measures.

The outlet had allowed a group of 11 to sit at one table and a group of seven to sit in another, and also provided drinking games to patrons.

“Food and beverage establishments are not allowed to provide games if they are not permitted to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre,” MSE said in its release. The outlet has been issued orders to close from Dec 20 to 29.

Chong Qing Steamboat at Beach Road was found to have a group of eight patrons intermingling at 10pm on Dec 19, 2020. (Photo: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

Another outlet, Chong Qing Steamboat at 87 Beach Road, was found to have a group of eight patrons intermingling at 10pm. The URA subsequently issued a 10-day closure order from Dec 23 to Jan 1 against the restaurant.

FINES ISSUED TO F&B OUTLETS, INDIVIDUALS

In addition to those given closure orders, 16 F&B outlets will also be fined for breaching safe management measures. The violations include allowing groups of more than five people to sit together, allowing groups to intermingle and seating groups of patrons less than 1m apart.

Thirty-six individuals will also be fined for not observing measures at F&B outlets, including sitting in groups of more than five and intermingling between different parties.

“Agencies are reviewing the breaches and the appropriate enforcement actions to be taken, including temporary closure of the outlets and the issuance of fines. F&B outlets with repeated offences will face harsher penalties.”

The ministry reminded the public to remain vigilant, particularly during the festive period.

“While many may wish to meet up with family and friends, or visit popular areas for shopping, dining out or other social activities, we urge everyone to be socially responsible, observe the SMMs (safe management measures) and wear a mask unless you are drinking or eating,” it said.

“This will help to safeguard public health, while allowing businesses to remain open.

"The Government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat SMMs with flagrant disregard.”

