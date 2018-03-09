5 men arrested over Syed Alwi Road fight where man punched windshield of Mercedes-Benz

SINGAPORE: Five men were arrested on Friday (Mar 9) after getting into a fight along Syed Alwi Road, during which one of the men used his hand to smash the windshield of a black Mercedes-Benz car.

The incident happened on Tuesday and video circulating online shows the man punching the windshield of the car multiple times, causing cracks to form.

The fight started after the car driver honked at some pedestrians who were walking along the road, the police said in a news release.

A dispute then broke out between the car driver, his two passengers and the pedestrians, and blows were exchanged, the police added.

The man who cracked the windshield was one of the pedestrians arrested, the police said.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man suffered cuts on his hands and was taken to hospital. He was subsequently arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If convicted of affray, the men could each be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.