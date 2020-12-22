5 men charged after allegedly rioting along Eu Tong Sen Street

SINGAPORE: Five men were charged on Tuesday (Dec 22) after they were allegedly involved in a case of rioting at Clarke Quay on Saturday night.



Four of them were charged with being members of an unlawful assembly outside The Tipsy Cow at Eu Tong Sen Street at about 10.40pm on Saturday.

They are 27-year-old Victor Alexander Arumugam, 26-year-old Mathan Raj Kunasegaran, 33-year-old Shankar Ganesh Velusamy and 22-year-old Lashwin Kumar Manimaran.



The fifth man, 30-year-old Sahadev Kumar Thritraj, was charged with causing grievous hurt with a knife. He allegedly used the weapon to stab a man during the brawl, court documents said.

A fight had broken out between two groups of people along Eu Tong Sen Street at around 10.40pm on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.



When officers arrived at the scene, they found and attended to two injured people. A 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were conscious when they were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A total of 12 people have been arrested since the incident on Saturday night. Of these, five men were arrested over the weekend, four of whom were charged on Monday with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.



Two other men, aged 26 and 31, are to be charged on Wednesday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and rioting with a deadly weapon respectively.



Investigations into a 22-year-old woman's involvement are ongoing.



Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful assembly can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means can be jailed for life or imprisoned for up to 15 years, and caned or fined.

Those found guilty of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.