5 more dengue cases found in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: Five more cases of dengue have been found in the last three days in a Jurong West cluster where three dengue-linked deaths have been reported.

In the National Environment Agency's (NEA) latest update on Monday (May 7), the number of dengue cases in the cluster stands at 65, five more than the 60 reported on Saturday.

Eighty cases were found in the whole of Singapore in the last week, from Apr 29 to May 5, a jump from the 56 reported the week before.

However, the number of cases is still low compared to previous years.



Dengue cases as of May 8, 2018. (Source: NEA website)

The dengue cluster at Jurong West Street 91 and 92 is the largest thus far this year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and NEA earlier said.



A total of 877 dengue cases have been reported since the beginning of this year and there are six active clusters listed on the NEA website.



Besides Jurong West, other high-risk clusters with more than 10 cases include one at Bedok North Street 3 where there have been 37 cases, and one at Cashew Crescent/Chestnut Drive in Bukit Panjang, where 17 cases have been reported.

The three other clusters are in the areas of Balestier Road, Elliot Road and Gangsa Road.



NEA and MOH have asked residents to help prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne virus by keeping their environment free of breeding habitats for the insects.

