5 South Korean women protesting near St Regis hotel deported, given 'stern warning'

SINGAPORE: The five South Korean women who were arrested for holding protests outside St Regis hotel where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was staying ahead of his historic summit with US President Donald Trump have been deported and given a stern warning, the police told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Jun 14).

"The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, have administered a stern warning to the five South Korean women who were arrested under the Public Order Act on 11 June 2018," it said.

"Their visit passes were cancelled, and they have been repatriated to the Republic of Korea," the police said.

On Monday, the women were arrested at about 9.10pm along Tanglin Road after refusing to cooperate with the police. The police had told the women, who had protest placards with them, not to carry out any protest activities.

"During the engagement, they refused to cooperate with the police, became rowdy and started to shout. Despite police's repeated warnings, the group continued shouting and were subsequently arrested," the police said after the arrest.

The women had also "struggled" and were "uncooperative" during the arrest, the police added.

The women had been spotted near Capella Hotel on Sentosa - the venue of the US-North Korea summit - earlier on the same day. There, they had unfurled banners to promote their cause and were later seen near Shangri-La Hotel - where Trump was staying - with protest placards, said the police, who warned them to leave the area.

Sentosa and the area around Shangri-La Hotel, which include St Regis and Tanglin Road, were designated as enhanced security special event areas from Jun 10 to Jun 14 for the Trump-Kim summit.