5 students infected with COVID-19 to return to school next week after recovering

SINGAPORE: The five students who were confirmed to have COVID-19 last week have fully recovered and will return to school next week, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Jun 11).

The five students, as well as a non-teaching staff member, were tested on Jun 7 as part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) proactive testing of school staff members and students above the age of 12 diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

The six patients were all from different schools - Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa’s Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School, Hwa Chong Institution and Ascensia International School.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday they have since recovered from COVID-19. All but one have been discharged, with the last remaining in hospital due to administrative issues.

“Last Sunday was a difficult day for MOE as we registered 5 COVID-19 cases in five different schools,” Mr Ong said in a Facebook post, referring to the five students. “Yesterday, we were happy to learn that all have recovered, tested negative twice and can be discharged from hospital.”

“Most of them will be returning to school next week. One student in fact joined his classmates for an online lesson this morning,” he said.

Mr Ong said the schools have been keeping close contact with affected students and staff to offer support.

“During this period, students who have been placed on leave of absence of home quarantine orders may be worried about catching up on their studies, but rest assured that the schools will support you with online lessons and consultations,” he said.

“We are learning from each episode, and schools, students and parents must all continue to stay vigilant and socially responsible as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

