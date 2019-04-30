5 substances to be reclassified as Class A controlled drugs from May 1: CNB

SINGAPORE: From May 1, five New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) will be reclassified as Class A controlled drugs, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday (Apr 30) in a news release.



The five drugs, currently in the Fifth Schedule of the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), will be listed in the First Schedule of the same Act.



Advertisement

The five drugs are:

Adamantyl CHMINACA (SGT-37)

3,4-DCMP,

5-Fluoro-cumyl-PICA

5-Fluoro-SDB-005

SDB-005

Additionally, a separate substance known as lisdexamphetamine will also be listed in the First Schedule as a Class A controlled drug.



Following the listing of the substances as Class A controlled drugs, the trafficking, manufacture, import, export, possession or consumption of these substances will constitute an offence under the MDA.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Any person found guilty of trafficking Class A controlled drugs will face a minimum of five years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane.



“They will also be liable for enhanced penalties if they re-offend or sell to young or vulnerable persons. CNB will also be empowered to subject abusers of these substances to supervision, commit them to a drug rehabilitation centre for treatment and rehabilitation, or charge them in court.



“Their listing in the First Schedule will allow CNB to take decisive action against the abuse and trafficking of such substances,” CNB said.



The Fifth Schedule of the MDA was first enacted on May 1, 2013 to allow CNB to control and prevent the proliferation of NPS.



NPS can be temporarily listed in the Fifth Schedule for up to 12 months, with a possibility of extension for another 12 months.



The trafficking, manufacture, import, export, possession or consumption of any substance, which is temporarily listed in the Fifth Schedule, will not constitute an offence under the MDA, until that substance is listed as a controlled drug in the First Schedule.



However, the Fifth Schedule enables CNB to seize these NPS so that their circulation can be restricted while research and industry consultation are conducted.



These processes are necessary before a substance is classified as a controlled drug, CNB said.