5 teenagers arrested, 6 others under investigation for fighting in Bedok North

SINGAPORE: Five teenagers have been arrested and six other people are under investigation after the police received multiple calls about a fight in Bedok North earlier this week.

In a news release on Sunday (Mar 28), the police said that the fight took place at Block 542, Bedok North Street 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said they received multiple calls at around 11.45pm on Monday about a fight involving more than 10 people.

Through ground enquiries and images from police CCTVs, officers identified 11 people who were allegedly involved in the fight and brought them in for investigations, the police said

Five teenage boys - aged 14 to 19 - were subsequently arrested for their suspected involvement in an unlawful assembly and voluntarily causing hurt.

Six others – two teenage girls aged 16 and 17 as well as four men aged 24 to 37 – are also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The offence of being a member of an unlawful assembly is punishable by up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both. The punishment for voluntarily causing hurt is up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.