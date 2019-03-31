5 teens arrested for trespassing at IKEA Tampines

SINGAPORE: Five teenagers aged between 16 and 18 were arrested for trespassing at IKEA Tampines early Sunday (Mar 31) morning.

Police said in a news release that they were alerted to a case of willful trespass at 60 Tampines North Drive, where the IKEA mall is located, at about 12.50am.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the youths were hiding in the building and stayed beyond the operating hours," the release stated.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division located the five and arrested them.



Those found guilty of willful trespass can be fined up to S$1,000.

Police also reminded that “any person who without satisfactory excuse, willfully trespasses on any ground belonging to the Government or appropriated to public purposes, shall be investigated accordingly”.

