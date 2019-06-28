5 things to look out for at the revamped Funan Mall

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of shoppers lined up to enter Funan Mall when it re-opened its doors to the public at 11.30am on Friday (Jun 28), nearly three years after it closed for redevelopment.

Once known as the one-stop shop for all things IT, the mall now has a lot more lifestyle offerings and is kitted out with features such as a cycling path, a climbing wall, a futsal court and an urban farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It had a 95 per cent occupancy ahead of its opening.

Here are five things to look out for at the revamped mall:



1. An Instagram-friendly Love, Bonito store

Love, Bonito’s Funan outlet. (Photo: Darius Boey)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Popular local fashion brand Love, Bonito opened its third and largest retail store spanning over 6,000 sq ft at Funan.

It describes the store as a “retail playground” with plenty of Instagrammable features for what it calls its “phygital” shopping experience.

For instance, shoppers can use an augmented reality runway to strut their stuff in a field of flowers. There are also accompanying Facebook filters.



Love, Bonito’s augmented reality runway. (Photo: Darius Boey)

The infinity mirror room allows shoppers to nail the perfect OOTD picture. (Photo: Darius Boey)

For the person who loves an #OOTD selfie or two (or two hundred), there is an infinity mirror room that lets you take your outfit from all angles. Love, Bonito Funan will offer a greater assortment of office workwear to cater to the CBD shopper, the brand said.

It is also debuting a stylist-on-demand service at its Funan store, and has an LB Concierge that offers alteration services and parcel pickups.

The LB Concierge counter. (Photo: Darius Boey)

There are also adjoining fitting rooms for those who want to try on outfits on together and two spacious VIP rooms with wheelchair and pram priority access.



Two modular fitting rooms that can be combined into one for shoppers who want to try on clothing in groups. (Photo: Darius Boey)

2. COURTS’ first IoT-themed store

COURTS Funan specialises in Internet of Things devices. (Photo: Darius Boey)

One of the returning retailers for Funan, COURTS is back with a smart twist on its store. It specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, retailing smart home, AI and voice-controlled technology gadgets.

Approximately 80 per cent of products stocked here are smart home-compatible, such as digital locks.

There is also a Google retail experience zone in-store, a first in Southeast Asia. It allows shoppers to try out Pixel smartphones and Google Home smart speakers.

The COURTS Funan store carries smart home products like the Samsung Digital Lock. (Photo: Darius Boey)

COURTS will also feature a Google retail experience zone showcasing the brand’s smartphones and smart speakers. (Photo: Darius Boey)

You can even get a robot companion here for your child or young-at-heart friends. For a limited time, shoppers will be greeted by GT Assistar, a robotic sales assistant, when approaching the GT Robot corner in the store.



The Wobo, aka GT Wonder Boy Series. (Photo: Darius Boey)

The GT Assistar. (Photo: Darius Boey)

3. Sewing workshops and spaces by Bernina Singapore

Funan's Bernina store offers sewing workshops and machine rental services. (Photo: Darius Boey)

Swiss sewing machine brand Bernina has a flagship store at Funan that offers sewing workshops and machine rental services, useful for those who are exploring sewing as a hobby.

The Bernina store includes automated painting machines for users to create art pieces. (Photo: Darius Boey)

The store has personalisation services and automated painting machines for art projects as well. People into crafting and DIY projects can also book Makers Studios for workshops.



4. KOPItech

KOPItech, a high-tech Kopitiam (Photo: Darius Boey)

This is not your usual food court. Kopitiam’s new outlet KOPItech has a new concept - allowing diners to order at 17 self-service kiosks or through Facebook Messenger.



KOPItech has 17 self-service kiosks for diners to order their food. (Photo: Darius Boey)

There are various cashless payment options, including cryptocurrency. Diners can also get discounts for using e-payment instead of cash.



5. Other high-tech features

Facial-recognition gantry for office workers. (Photo: Darius Boey)

Funan has twin office blocks and you might notice workers going in and out without passes, gaining access with facial-recognition technology.



A wireless charging dock at Funan. (Photo: Darius Boey)

There are also numerous wireless charging docks at communal areas in Funan, such as near the stairs, the Tree of Life structure, and the customer service centre.

