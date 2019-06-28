5 things to look out for at the revamped Funan Mall
SINGAPORE: Hundreds of shoppers lined up to enter Funan Mall when it re-opened its doors to the public at 11.30am on Friday (Jun 28), nearly three years after it closed for redevelopment.
Once known as the one-stop shop for all things IT, the mall now has a lot more lifestyle offerings and is kitted out with features such as a cycling path, a climbing wall, a futsal court and an urban farm.
It had a 95 per cent occupancy ahead of its opening.
Here are five things to look out for at the revamped mall:
1. An Instagram-friendly Love, Bonito store
Popular local fashion brand Love, Bonito opened its third and largest retail store spanning over 6,000 sq ft at Funan.
It describes the store as a “retail playground” with plenty of Instagrammable features for what it calls its “phygital” shopping experience.
For instance, shoppers can use an augmented reality runway to strut their stuff in a field of flowers. There are also accompanying Facebook filters.
For the person who loves an #OOTD selfie or two (or two hundred), there is an infinity mirror room that lets you take your outfit from all angles. Love, Bonito Funan will offer a greater assortment of office workwear to cater to the CBD shopper, the brand said.
It is also debuting a stylist-on-demand service at its Funan store, and has an LB Concierge that offers alteration services and parcel pickups.
There are also adjoining fitting rooms for those who want to try on outfits on together and two spacious VIP rooms with wheelchair and pram priority access.
2. COURTS’ first IoT-themed store
One of the returning retailers for Funan, COURTS is back with a smart twist on its store. It specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, retailing smart home, AI and voice-controlled technology gadgets.
Approximately 80 per cent of products stocked here are smart home-compatible, such as digital locks.
There is also a Google retail experience zone in-store, a first in Southeast Asia. It allows shoppers to try out Pixel smartphones and Google Home smart speakers.
You can even get a robot companion here for your child or young-at-heart friends. For a limited time, shoppers will be greeted by GT Assistar, a robotic sales assistant, when approaching the GT Robot corner in the store.
3. Sewing workshops and spaces by Bernina Singapore
Swiss sewing machine brand Bernina has a flagship store at Funan that offers sewing workshops and machine rental services, useful for those who are exploring sewing as a hobby.
The store has personalisation services and automated painting machines for art projects as well. People into crafting and DIY projects can also book Makers Studios for workshops.
4. KOPItech
This is not your usual food court. Kopitiam’s new outlet KOPItech has a new concept - allowing diners to order at 17 self-service kiosks or through Facebook Messenger.
There are various cashless payment options, including cryptocurrency. Diners can also get discounts for using e-payment instead of cash.
5. Other high-tech features
Funan has twin office blocks and you might notice workers going in and out without passes, gaining access with facial-recognition technology.
There are also numerous wireless charging docks at communal areas in Funan, such as near the stairs, the Tree of Life structure, and the customer service centre.