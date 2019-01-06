5-year-old boy dies after falling eight floors from Woodlands office

SINGAPORE: A five-year-old boy died after falling from the eighth floor of an office building in Woodlands on Saturday (Jan 5).

The authorities said they were alerted to a fall from height case at 11 Woodlands Close at around 9pm.

They found the boy lying motionless at at the foot of the block and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, said police.

It was believed that the boy's parents had left him alone in the office and that police had already arrived at the scene by the time they came back.

According to a Channel 8 report, the boy was suspected to have escaped through a window, which was later found pushed open.

Police said they were investigating the unnatural death.



