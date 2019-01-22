50 boxes of 'pop pop' firecrackers seized at Tuas Checkpoint
SINGAPORE: Fifty boxes of "pop pop" firecrackers were seized at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Jan 21) after a man tried to bring them into Singapore.
The firecrackers were found in the Singaporean man's luggage, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post.
The items were seized by the police, and investigations are ongoing.
Pop pops are not allowed in Singapore under the Dangerous Fireworks Act. "Travellers are reminded not to bring in prohibited items," said ICA.
The use of fireworks in Singapore was first regulated in 1969 when lighting fireworks during Chinese New Year celebrations became a serious issue, causing fires in some cases.
In 1972, a total ban on the use of fireworks was put in place under the Dangerous Fireworks Act. Exceptions are granted for certain events where appropriate safety precautions have been adopted.