50-year-old man arrested over Tampines slashing incident

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of slashing another person in a fight at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Tampines.

“On Jul 21, 2020, the police were alerted to a fight that occurred along the corridor in an HDB block along Tampines Street 11,” said the authorities in a news release on Wednesday (Jul 22).

The victim was found with "lacerations on his right thigh area" and was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had been slashed with a small knife and that he and the suspect knew each other, said the police.

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he could face up to seven years in jail, a fine, or both.

