51-year-old man arrested for suspected drink driving along CTE

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old man suspected of drink driving in the early hours of Oct 8 has been arrested, police said on Monday (Oct 14).

Dashboard camera footage of a car swerving in and out of a traffic lane along the Central Expressway (CTE), near Braddell Road, was shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook group on Monday morning.

According to the post, a driver spotted the Honda vehicle along the expressway around midnight and noticed that the car’s lights were off. They decided to record the video to “warn other road users”.

“He got into countless close calls with many vehicles on the road and ran a few red lights when he (exited) the highway. He also drove over a kerb along Yio Chu Kang Road, which punctured his tires,” the post said, adding that the other driver was also using his mobile phone while driving.

The driver who uploaded the video said they called the police and continued to tail the car, eventually arriving at a car park in Sengkang. When they caught up to the other driver, he allegedly smelled of alcohol and kept denying he was drunk.



“(Another) witness who was washing his car at the car park saw what happened and came over to help because the driver kept shouting vulgarities,” the post said.

It added: "The driver parked in a motorcycle lot and he hit the pillar as he was parking, he left his passenger side windows open and went home."



Police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of a “driver driving dangerously along the CTE towards Woodlands” at about 12.10am, and are investigating.



