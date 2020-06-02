51-year-old migrant worker Singapore’s youngest COVID-19 fatality

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old migrant worker who died of COVID-19 on Sunday (May 31) has become the 24th fatality in Singapore linked to the virus.

He is the youngest COVID-19 patient in the country to die of the disease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chinese national, known as Case 17329, died almost a month after he was first confirmed with the infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday.



He was confirmed to have the virus on May 1, but had been warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) before that.

The Manpower Ministry (MOM) confirmed the man had died at the National University Hospital (NUH).

According to the health ministry, the 51-year-old was diagnosed with lymphoma complicated by multi-organ failure while he had been warded in the ICU in end-April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being treated for lymphoma, his condition had deteriorated and the man subsequently died.





HIS LIFE IN SINGAPORE

The 51-year-old started working in Singapore in 2001, said MOM.

He had been working as a foreman under his current employer for almost a year and had “no employment issues”.

The man’s family had initially been alerted of his condition by his employer when he was first admitted to the ICU. The hospital had also provided regular updates to the employer.

“The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) expresses our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family,” the authority said.

“The family members and employer of the deceased, as well as the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Singapore, have been informed.”

MOM is also currently working with the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) to provide financial assistance to the man’s family to tide over immediate needs.

NUH has also reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.



On Monday, Singapore reported 408 new COVID-19 infections as of noon with no new cases in the community.



It is the first time in more than three months that no new community case has been reported in MOH's daily updates.



All of Monday's cases are work pass holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, and the new cases are linked to known clusters.

Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 35,292.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram