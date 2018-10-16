53 people arrested for gambling, immigration and vice-related activities

SINGAPORE: A total of 53 people were arrested for various offences during a three-day operation between Oct 12 and Oct 14, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 16).

Of those arrested, 47 were men and six were women. They are aged between 20 and 79 years old.

GAMBLING, SEXUAL SERVICES, DRUG-RELATED CRIMES

During the operation, 26 men and one woman were arrested for gambling-related offences along King George Avenue, Banda Street, Telok Blangah Crescent and Jalan Bukit Merah.

Cash amounting to S$3,567 were seized.

If convicted, the suspects may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Some of those arrested were suspected of carrying out gambling-related offences. (Photo: SPF)

Separately, nine men and one woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences along North Bridge Road. About 235 grams of drugs were seized.

If found guilty of trafficking in a Class A controlled drug, they face be jailed at least five years and given five strokes of the cane.

Additionally, 12 men were arrested for vice and immigration–related offences along Rowell Road, said the police.

Another four women were arrested along Syed Alwi Road and Merchant Road for allegedly advertising sexual services online and carrying out vice activities at hotels and rented apartments.

Unlicensed brothel operators may be fined a maximum of S$10,000 and/or up to five years’ jail, the police said.

Those convicted of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.



Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

"The authorities will continue to clamp down on criminal activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law," said the police.