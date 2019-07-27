Woman who failed to get S$54 Huawei phone arrested after causing commotion

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (Jul 26) for causing a commotion at a Huawei outlet at Jem shopping mall in Jurong East after she failed to buy a phone at a promotional price of S$54.

The woman kicked up a fuss after she was told by Huawei staff members that she did not obtain a ticket required for her to purchase the phone for S$54, police said in response to queries by CNA.

Police added that the woman refused to leave the store despite requests by the store manager.

When police arrived on the scene, she failed to comply with the officers’ instructions to leave the premises and was subsequently arrested for criminal trespass. Investigations are ongoing.

People had turned up in droves before dawn on Friday at Huawei stores and other retail outlets across Singapore after the Chinese tech firm announced the offer for its Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 - which normally sells for S$198 - to mark Singapore's 54th National Day.

The promotion was made available to Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 50 and above as of Dec 31 this year.

But tempers soon flared after customers, who were allowed to buy up to two phones, were turned away from stores as limited stocks ran out.

