Singapore

55-year-old man arrested for vandalism near River Valley

Photo illustration of a man in handcuffs. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jun 4) for his suspected involvement in a case of vandalism.

According to the police, they were alerted to the case on Sunday morning after a man smashed the glass panel of a Family Service Centre located at Delta Avenue near River Valley. The suspect then assaulted a man.

He was arrested on Monday along Hoy Fatt Road and will be charged on Wednesday with vandalism. 

If convicted, he can be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$2,000.

Source: CNA/aa(hm)

