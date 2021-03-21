59-year-old man arrested for allegedly robbing victim of S$210

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Mar 20) for allegedly robbing a man in Toa Payoh.



The police said in a news release that they received a report from the victim at about 2.20pm. The victim said that he had been assaulted and robbed of S$210 in cash by an unknown man along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.



"Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identity of the 59-year-old man and arrested him within four hours of the report," said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Monday with robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Anyone convicted of robbery with hurt faces a jail term of between five years and 20 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

