59-year-old man gets 3 weeks’ jail, fine for corruption

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday (Mar 28) to three weeks' jail and fined S$6,000 for awarding contracts to a supplier in exchange for money.

Jamaluddin Hassan, a former purchaser at Yamato Technologies, attempted to obtain bribes from another supplier as well, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release.

He was also ordered to pay a penalty of S$1,300, added CPIB.



At the time of his offences, Jamaluddin's role in the company was to liaise with suppliers to get quotations. He would also evaluate the quotations before recommending the award of contracts to suppliers.

In 2017, Jamauluddin liased with a sales and marketing executive at Senator International Singapore regarding a contract to ship items from Germany to the Philippines.

Senator was awarded the shipment job by Yamato.

Later that year in August, Jamaluddin requested for S$1,000 in kickbacks from the executive.

“The executive conveyed the request to his managing director, who acceded to Jamaluddin’s request as he was afraid that Jamaluddin would create problems for Senator in relation to the shipment job,” said CPIB.



Jamaluddin eventually received a S$1,000 note.



On another two occasions, Jamaluddin approached the same executive again to ask for loans.

His first request for S$300 was acceded to, but his second request for S$100 was rejected as the employees “felt that Jamaluddin was someone who could not be satisfied", said CPIB.



Earlier in 2016, Jamaluddin had also attempted to ask for S$2,000 loan from a sales engineer at Delta-Flo Controls in the midst of a sales contract negotiation.

Jamaluddin told the engineer that he would help promote the company’s products to Yamato and recommend Delta-Flo for the contract in return.

However, his request was rejected and Delta-Flo was not awarded the contract.

On Mar 8, Jamaluddin was charged with four counts of corruptly obtaining or attempting to obtain gratifications of up to S$3,400.

Anyone convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years or both.