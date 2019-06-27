Singapore to spend S$40 million to build 5G ecosystem

SINGAPORE: Singapore has earmarked S$40 million to build an open, inclusive 5G ecosystem, and is looking to clusters like maritime operations and urban mobility for their export potential.

The funds will be used to support 5G tech trials for enterprise use, create new open testbeds and for R&D in areas like cybersecurity for the next-generation mobile network, said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran at the opening of the Innovfest Unbound tech show at Marina Bay Sands on Thursday (Jun 27).

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a start, the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) will explore clusters such as maritime operations, urban mobility, smart estates, consumer and government applications and Industry 4.0.

“These clusters have been identified based on their potential for export globally, reinforcing Singapore’s goal to be a global front-runner in impactful 5G use cases,” the agency said in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also highlighted two industry partnerships to prepare for the eventual rollout of 5G, which is slated for 2020.

A call by IMDA and PSA to explore the use of 5G tech for the maritime sector was awarded to Singtel and M1, with the aim of looking at how 5G could help the port authority to boost productivity.

“We see much potential in 5G augmenting our port operations – supporting remote tele-operation of equipment, complementing crane automation and enhancing Automated Guided Vehicle operations – through IoT (Internet of Things) adoption within the port,” said PSA’s regional CEO for Southeast Asia Ong Kim Pong.

Trials will be conducted at the PSA Living Lab in Pasir Panjang Terminal from the third quarter of this year, and will last for 18 months.

The other partnership is in the Industry 4.0 arena. The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), JTC and Singtel have signed a memorandum of understanding to deploy 5G at the Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre in Jurong Innovation District. It will look to integrate 5G with other cutting-edge tech like IoT and artificial intelligence to help businesses develop new manufacturing solutions, IMDA said.

One example is to improve the accuracy in tracking the location of automated guided vehicles on the factory floor, thus improving safety and productivity, it added.

Singapore-based companies can apply to tap on the 5G funding, with applications open from now until May 2020.

There will also be an open testbed site set up at PIXEL in one-north, so that more can experiment with the new mobile network.

IMDA said this will be the first open testbed and is aimed at tech and media start-ups in one-north. It is expected to be ready in the first half of 2020 and will primarily facilitate use cases in immersive and casual or serious games, before progressively extending its support to others like content streaming, IoT and drones.

As for R&D, the agency said it will work with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and National Research Foundation to support efforts in the cybersecurity space. More research funding to support other areas like communications networks will be announced at a later date, it added.