Six men arrested, more than 3,800 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized in raid

SINGAPORE: Six men were arrested and more than 3,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in an operation in an industrial building in Admiralty Street on Friday (Jan 11), Singapore Customs said on Tuesday.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$353,2550 and S$26,040, respectively.

Four men - one Indonesian and three Singaporeans - were arrested during a raid in a unit in the building. There, the officers found 3,828 cartons and 3,085 packets of contraband cigarettes hidden in bed frames and packed in boxes.

The four men had been hired to retrieve the duty-unpaid cigarettes from the bed frames and pack them into boxes for delivery to other parts of Singapore, Singapore Customs said in the release.

Another two Singaporean men suspected to be involved in the case were arrested later that afternoon.

All six men are currently assisting in investigations.

Singapore Customs raided an industrial building in Admiralty Street. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

"Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act," Singapore Customs said.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, up to six years' jail, or both. Vehicles used in the commission of such offences may also be forfeited.