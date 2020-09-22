6 arrested, S$700,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB raids; man dies in escape attempt

SINGAPORE: Six suspected drug offenders were arrested and almost S$700,000 worth of drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a series of raids on Monday (Sep 21).

Another suspect, a 63-year-old man, died while trying to escape, the bureau said in a news release on Tuesday.

The drugs seized comprised about 5.13kg of heroin, about 1.12kg of Ice, about 13g of new psychoactive substances and 20 Erimin-5 tablets. This can feed the addiction of about 2,440 heroin abusers and about 640 Ice abusers for a week, said CNB.

Officers also recovered S$174,000 in cash.

The raids took place in Sunset Way, Bukit Batok and Tanjong Pagar.

Officers intercepted a vehicle around Sunset Way on Monday afternoon, during which they arrested a 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman suspected of drug offences, said CNB.

They found 10 packets containing about 80g of heroin in the vehicle.

The 44-year-old man had met up with another suspect, a 63-year-old man, prior to his arrest, the bureau added.

The latter was believed to have been in a unit around Bukit Batok Street 31. A separate group of CNB officers raided the unit but were refused entry by the occupants despite repeatedly identifying themselves.

“Officers had to effect forced entry into the unit,” CNB said. “However, before officers could gain entry, the 63-year-old man climbed out of the kitchen window and fell from height.”

He was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers who responded to the scene, CNB added.

Drugs and cash recovered from a unit near Bukit Batok Street 31. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A 65-year-old man and a 33-year-old female foreign national in the Bukit Batok unit were subsequently arrested.

Officers found a total of about 4.79kg of heroin, about 1.12kg of Ice, three packets containing 13g of new psychoactive substances and 20 Erimin-5 tablets from the toilet bowl and at various locations in the unit.



Cash worth S$174,000 and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the unit.

Two more men, aged 62 and 64, were arrested in another follow-up operation at a shophouse unit around Tanjong Pagar Road. A total of 35 packets containing about 260g of heroin and 1g of Ice were seized.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects and the death of the 63-year-old man are ongoing.