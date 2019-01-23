6 arrested for rioting after staring incident

SINGAPORE: Six men aged between 15 and 35 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, police said on Wednesday (Jan 23).

On Jan 17 at about 9.50pm, police received reports of a man being assaulted by a group of people at the void deck of Block 745 Yishun Street 72.

The 21-year-old victim was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.



The suspects, who had fled the scene prior to police arrival, were identified and arrested the next day by officers from the Woodlands Police Division, the authorities said.



Preliminary investigations revealed they had assaulted the victim after a staring incident, they added.

Investigations are ongoing. If convicted, the suspects may be jailed up to seven years and caned.

