6 arrested for shop theft at Uniqlo outlets

SINGAPORE: Six people suspected of belonging to a foreign crime syndicate were arrested for allegedly stealing from Uniqlo outlets in Plaza Singapura and City Square Mall.

A retailer at Plaza Singapura had reported on Sunday that items were been stolen from their store, said the police on Wednesday (Sep 19).

Two men and four women aged between 27 and 35 were arrested on Tuesday at Changi Aiport following investigations by the police.



The suspects, who are Vietnamese, had targetted stores in Plaza Singapura and City Square Mall.

According to the police, more than 137 items were recovered. The items were worth about S$700 in total.

Five suspects will be charged in court on Thursday. If found guilty of theft, they can each be jailed up to seven years and fined.

A sixth suspect will be charged on Thursday with fraudulent possession of property. If found guilty, he can be fined up to S$3,000, jailed up to a year or both.

Another case involving a Vietnamese syndicate was reported on Monday. The four suspects allegedly stole more than 800 items from shops, including Uniqlo and ZARA outlets, across the island.

Police encouraged retailers to remain vigilant against theft by adopting measures like ensuring a good line of sight for the goods on display, keeping expensive merchandise in locked showcases and installing CCTV cameras at the store's exit and entrance.

