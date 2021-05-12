6 building owners charged under Fire Safety Act for occupying premises without valid fire certificate

SINGAPORE: Six building owners were charged in court under the Fire Safety Act for occupying premises without a valid fire certificate, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Wednesday (May 12).

The building owners had allowed their premises to be occupied without a valid fire certificate, ranging between one to two months, said the authorities in a news release.

SCDF said it had alerted the six owners to renew their fire certificates two months prior to their expiry. Multiple reminders were also issued thereafter.

However, the owners had disregarded the reminders and failed to renew the certificates. They also allowed the premises to be occupied even after the certificates had expired.

The list of premises are:

121 Neythal Road, Singapore 628606

27 Foch Road, Singapore 209264

40 Tuas West Road, Singapore 638389

175 Bencoolen Street, Singapore 189649

5 Tuas View Lane, Singapore 637291

3 Pioneer Sector Walk, Singapore 627897

The owners were fined between S$1,400 and S$2,000, said SCDF. All the premises have since renewed their fire certificate.

Under the Fire Safety Act, premises must have a valid fire certificate before they can be occupied. The certificate shows that the fire safety measures installed within the premises have been checked to be in working condition and that the building is safe to be occupied.

Fire safety measures include automatic sprinkler systems, fire alarm systems and emergency power supply.



The fire certificate has to be renewed every one to three years, depending on the premises' fire risk and extent of fire safety measures required.

"A professional engineer must be engaged to check the serviceability of its measures before SCDF approves the fire certificate renewal," it said.

SCDF said it takes a "very serious view" of fire certificate related offences, especially occupied premises without a valid certificate.

A valid fire certificate is issued only after a building's fire safety measures have been checked to be in working condition.

"If these critical systems are not functioning, there is great risk to the building’s occupants during emergencies, and can lead to severe consequences such as loss of life and damage to property.



"We urge all building owners to play their part to ensure the safety of the occupants of their premises," said SCDF.