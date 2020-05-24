6 men, 2 women arrested for illegal racing along KPE during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE: Six men and two women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of dangerous driving and illegal racing along Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), said the police on Sunday (May 24).

The suspects are aged between 20 and 42 years old.

The police said they were alerted to an illegal race involving multiple vehicles along the KPE at 1.32am on May 16.

Following investigations and with the aid of CCTV footage, Traffic Police officers identified the suspects and arrested them between May 19 and 22.

Investigations are ongoing.

"Illegal racing is a highly dangerous and irresponsible act that could result in serious or fatal traffic accidents," said the police.

"The traffic police takes a stern view on such dangerous road behaviour that puts the lives of other road users at risk, and will continue to take tough enforcement action against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic rules," they said.

The arrests come after a video of several cars racing on the KPE was widely circulated on social media.

In a 24-second video, dashcam footage from a car driving on KPE shows multiple cars speed past the driver.

Motorists convicted of taking part in any competition or trial of speed face up to six months' jail and a fine of between S$1,000 and S$2,000, said the police. Repeat offenders could be jailed up to 12 months and fined between S$2,000 and S$3,000.

They could also have their vehicles confiscated and their driving licences disqualified.

The penalty for dangerous driving involves a jail term of up to 12 months and a fine of up to S$3,000 or both. Repeat offenders could be jailed up to two years and fined up to S$10,000 or both.

The eight individuals are also under investigation for breaching safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.