6 men, 4 women arrested during anti-vice operation

SINGAPORE: Six men and four women, aged between 17 and 35, were arrested on Friday (Jan 11) during an operation against vice activities along Rowell Road, Upper Cross Street and Beach Road.



The joint operation was conducted by the Central Police Division and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).



Three women, aged between 34 and 35, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter. These women had allegedly advertised sexual services online and were operating from a rented apartment along Upper Cross Street.



Four men, aged between 23 and 30, were arrested for immigration-related offences. These men had allegedly provided sexual services in shophouses along Rowell Road.



Acting on a tip-off, police and CNB also arrested two men and a woman, aged between 17 and 24, for suspected drug-related offences at a private apartment along Beach Road.



Drug paraphernalia such as improvised drug-smoking apparatuses were seized. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Various drugs were recovered from the apartment, including about 21g of Ice, 5g of cannabis and 39 Ecstasy tablets. Drug paraphernalia such as improvised drug-smoking tools and digital weighing scales were also recovered.



Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, any person found guilty of trafficking a Class A controlled drug faces at least five years’ jail and five strokes of the cane.



The police also advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Unlicensed brothel operators face a maximum fine of S$10,000 and/or up to five years’ jail. Meanwhile, any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.



Investigations into all suspects are ongoing.