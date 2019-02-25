6 retailers caught selling cigarettes to minors, licences revoked for 2

SINGAPORE: Two tobacco retailers have had their licences revoked, with four others suspended for selling cigarettes to underage persons, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a press release on Monday (Feb 25).

The errant retailers were caught via HSA's ground surveillance and enforcement activities to deter the illegal sale of tobacco products to minors.

REVOKED LICENCES

Fair Inn Food Place at 806 Woodlands Street 81 was caught selling cigarettes to an underage person. This was its second offence, as its licence was first suspended for six months in January 2016 for the same offence.



Excellence Supermarket at 131 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh was caught selling cigarettes to an underage person in school uniform. Its licence has also been revoked.

Both retailers will no longer be able to sell tobacco products.

SUSPENDED RETAILERS

Four retail outlets had their licences suspended after the operators were caught selling to underage persons for the first time: China Minimart at 417 Yishun Avenue 1, Leeds Mart at 509 Serangoon North Avenue 4, Shell Select at 3535 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Good Price Centre at 21 Hougang Street 51.

These retailers will be prohibited from selling tobacco products for six months.

"HSA takes a stern approach towards errant retailers and will not hesitate to take prosecution actions against them. Tobacco retail licensees are reminded that they are responsible for all transactions of tobacco products taking place at their outlets, as well as the actions of their employees," said HSA.

"Sellers take the risk of contravening the laws if they assess age by mere physical appearance of the buyer."

Since Jan 1, 2019, the minimum legal age for the purchase, use, possession, sale and supply of tobacco products was raised from 18 to 19 years old.

Retailers who sell any tobacco products to a person below the minimum legal age could be fined up to S$5,000 for a first offence and S$10,000 for subsequent offences.

In addition, their tobacco retail licence will be suspended for the first offence and revoked for subsequent offences.