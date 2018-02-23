Six Hong Kah North residents honoured for reviving man who had cardiac arrest

SINGAPORE: Six residents were commended on Friday (Feb 23) for saving a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Hong Kah North Community Club last November.

The incident happened at around 9.45pm on Nov 21, 2017. Mr Denny Ng Kheng Yong, 42, and Mr Raymond Chew Ho Kiat, 52, were having a chat at the club's general office when they were informed that a man had fainted on the fourth floor of the building after playing table tennis.

The duo, who are members of the community club's management committee, rushed to the scene and found that the victim had stopped breathing. They immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the victim.

“I was very nervous as it was my first time dealing with a real-life case. All I could think about was to save the man’s life,” said Mr Ng, who is the chairman of the Hong Kah North Community Emergency and Engagement Committee (C2E).

It was also the first real-life case for Mr Chew, who was trained in first aid during his school days.

“I didn’t think of anything. I just wanted him (the victim) to be safe,” he said.



The pair was later joined by Mr Asnadi Robani, 50, Mr Billy Lim Kuang Lee, 32, and Mr Tee Hee Lon, 26.

Dr Amy Khor shaking hands with Mr Asnadi Robani, who received the Community Lifesaver Award. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Another man, 67-year-old Wong Kuek Phong, rushed to take an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the first floor when the victim showed no signs of recovery.



It took three shots of the AED before the victim was resuscitated.

He was subsequently taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



“At that point I was so happy I could hug all the volunteers,” said Mr Ng. “While it was very tiring, I felt so relieved when the man responded.”



Mr Asnadi, who is also a member of Hong Kah North's C2E, said: “First response is very important as time is of the essence. We have been pushing out first-aid courses for the residents and the demand is always very high.”



Mr Billy Lim Kuang Lee responded to the cardiac arrest incident at Hong Kah North Community Club after receiving an alert on the myResponder mobile application. (Photo: Christy Yip)

For their efforts, Mr Ng, Mr Chew, Mr Asnadi, Mr Lim and Mr Tee received the SCDF Community Lifesaver Awards, while Mr Wong was awarded the Community First Responder Award.



Dr Amy Khor, the Member of Parliament for Hong Kah North, presented the awards at the 4th SCDF Division on Friday.



“This incident shows the tremendous value of community first responders in helping to save lives,” said Dr Khor.



“We hope to build a nation of life savers where everybody plays a vital part in keeping Singapore safe.”