6 suspects arrested over armed assault in Geylang, drug offences

SINGAPORE: Five men and a woman have been arrested over a case of assault on Geylang Road, authorities said on Sunday (Sep 1).

The six, aged between 20 and 53, were nabbed in a joint operation by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday and Saturday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrests are related to a case of assault with weapon along Geylang Road on Friday at about 1am.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said.

Drugs were found when the suspects were arrested.

When a 37-year-old man was nabbed along East Coast Road on Friday, Ice, Ecstasy tablets, cannabis, other drugs and cash of S$5,920 were seized.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 53-year-old man was arrested from a hotel room in Jalan Sultan on Saturday, were a small amount of drugs were also found.

A subsequent search by CNB officers of his hideout near North Bridge Road uncovered more drugs, including Ice, Erimin-5 tablets, Ecstasy, ketamine, as well as improvised drug utensils and two weighing scales.

During the operation, another two men and one woman, aged between 20 and 32, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The drugs seized in this operation was worth more than S$67,000, authorities said.



The 32-year-old woman and the two men, aged 37-year-old and 53-year-old, have been charged in court on Saturday for drug trafficking.

Investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon may be jailed up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the punishments.

