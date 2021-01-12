6 teenagers arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies

SINGAPORE: Six teenagers, aged between 17 and 19, were arrested for being suspected members of an unlawful society, the police said on Tuesday (Jan 12).



The police said they received a report on Saturday regarding a group of people shouting gang slogans and gesturing gang-related hand signs at a chalet along Jalan Loyang Besar.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from Bedok Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department responded and arrested four male teenagers at scene.



The police said the teenagers were arrested for being “suspected members of an unlawful society for their alleged involvement in shouting gang slogans and gesturing gang-related hand signs at the chalet and circulating a video of their actions online”.



Through follow-up investigations, another two male teenagers were arrested for being suspected members of an unlawful society on Tuesday in relation to the incident.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing and the group will also be investigated for alleged non-compliance with COVID-19 safe distancing measures.



Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society under the Societies Act faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.



Under the same Act, anyone who displays, sells or exposes for sale, or transmits through the post or who, without lawful authority or excuse, has in their possession any placard, newspaper, book, circular, pictorial representation or any other document or writing whatsoever which is issued or appears to to be issued by or on behalf or in the interests of an unlawful society faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to two years or both.

Advertisement

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.



The police said they have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs or blatantly flaunt their gang affiliation, through social media or otherwise.



Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately, they added.