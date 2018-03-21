6 women arrested in raids on public entertainment outlets, massage parlours

SINGAPORE: Six women were arrested in an enforcement operation targeting licensed massage parlours and public entertainment outlets, police said on Wednesday (Mar 21).

The police raided nine establishments located along Aliwal Street, Prinsep Street, Rangoon Road, Jalan Besar, North Bridge Road, Victoria Street, Lorong Telok, Jalan Klapa and Perak Road on Tuesday.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 32, were arrested for employment-related offences.

In addition, the four public entertainment outlets and five massage parlours were found to have contravened licensing conditions, police said, adding that action will be taken against them under the Public Entertainment and Massage Establishment Acts.

Investigations are ongoing.