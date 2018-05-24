6-year-old boy dies after Choa Chu Kang bus accident

SINGAPORE: A six-year-old boy died after he was pinned under a bus following an accident in Choa Chu Kang.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 9.10am along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 towards Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

SCDF said it used lifting equipment to extricate the boy from under the SMRT bus before taking him to the National University Hospital (NUH).



The police confirmed that the boy suffered serious injuries and died in hospital.

The bus driver, a 57-year-old man, is assisting the police with investigations, the police added.



Eyewitness Charlie Lim told Channel NewsAsia that the boy's mother was by the side of the bus and in a state of shock. She was being comforted by several friends and police officers.



SMRT's vice-president for corporate communications Margaret Teo said its care team has reached out to the boy's family to provide support and assistance.

“We are sorry and sad that the accident has happened ... we are assisting the police in their investigations. We would also like to apologise to affected commuters," she added.



The police urged members of the public not to circulate images or videos of the accident scene out of respect for the boy's family.