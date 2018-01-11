6-year-old girl dies after swimming lesson mishap at Kallang Basin public pool

SINGAPORE: A six-year-old girl died on Tuesday (Jan 9) after spending three weeks in hospital following an incident at the Kallang Basin Swimming Complex.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed it was alerted to "a case of drowning" at the swimming complex at about 7.20pm on Dec 20. A female was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an unconscious state, said SCDF.

Channel NewsAsia understands the girl was later moved to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where she died.

Sport Singapore (SportSG), which runs the complex, said in a statement it was "saddened" by the death of the girl, who it said "was found unconscious in the pool while attending a swimming lesson".

"We have been in touch with the child's family to render support where needed. Our thoughts are with them in this difficult time," said a spokesperson.

"We are assisting the authorities in their investigations," SportSG added.

Channel NewsAsia understands the girl's swimming instructor has had his pool usage permit temporarily suspended. He is currently not allowed to coach at public facilities.