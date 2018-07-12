6 youths arrested, nearly 3kg of cannabis seized in CNB raid

SINGAPORE: Six people were arrested and nearly 3kg of cannabis was seized on Wednesday (Jul 11) during raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The suspects, all Singaporean men, are aged between 18 and 20.

About 2.9kg of cannabis was recovered from a backpack carried by an 18-year-old suspected drug trafficker, said CNB in a news release on Thursday.

Another group of CNB officers then raided the residence of another suspected drug trafficker, a 20-year-old Singaporean who was seen meeting the 18-year-old suspect earlier.

Four other people - a 19-year-old and three aged 20 - were arrested in the same unit for suspected drug abuse.

CNB said officers later raided the residence of the 18-year-old, and found about 45g of cannabis.

Investigations into all the suspect are ongoing.

CNB said the 2,951g of cannabis recovered is enough to feed the addiction of about 420 abusers for a week.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking in more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

