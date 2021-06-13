60-year-old man arrested for attempted murder at Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man, the police said on Sunday (Jun 13).

At around 9.35pm on Saturday, the police responded to a case of assault with a knife at a carpark at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

"Upon arrival, officers found the 52-year-old man with stab wounds at the scene," said the police, adding that the man was taken to the hospital while conscious.

Preliminary investigations show that the men know each other, said the police.

The 60-year-old fled the scene before the police arrived, but was located and arrested within two hours of the attack.

He will be charged on Monday with attempted murder.

If convicted of attempted murder, he faces life imprisonment, or a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine.