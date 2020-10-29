60-year-old man charged with molesting young boy in Bedok

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man was charged in court on Friday (Oct 30) for molesting a young boy.

According to court documents, Mohamed Taha Ahmad outraged the modesty of the 12-year-old victim on the morning of Oct 22 at a location in Bedok North.

Mohamed Taha was said to have used his hand to pull the shorts and underwear of the boy. He also "looked into his shorts and underwear", said the charge sheet.

Mohamed Taha is also accused of grabbing the boy's genitals over his shorts, knowing it to be likely that he would outrage the victim's modesty, the charge sheet added.

The police said in a news release on Thursday that the victim was not known to the accused.

Mohamed Taha will next return to court in November.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he faces up to five years’ jail and/or a fine. He is not liable for caning as he is over the age of 50.