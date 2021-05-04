61-year-old to be charged with failing to ensure his employee does not provide sexual services
SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday (May 5) with failing to ensure his employee does not provide sexual services at a massage parlour.
In the afternoon of Aug 12 last year, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted enforcement operations at a massage establishment along Jalan Kayu.
"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established that the man had purportedly failed to ensure that his employee does not provide sexual services," said SPF on Tuesday.
He will be charged under the Massage Establishments Rules 2018. If found guilty, he could be fined up to S$5,000.
If he is a repeat offender, he could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.
"The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in such illicit business operations and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said SPF.