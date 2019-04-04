63-year-old man arrested for possessing multiple air guns

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man has been arrested for possessing multiple air guns, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Apr 4).

The man was caught after the owner of a residential unit along Jurong West Street 42 found suspicious cracks in the windows of his master bedroom and toilet on Wednesday and informed the police.

Officers later found a metal pellet at the scene, which they believe had caused the damage to the windows.

The man was identified following ground enquiries and with the assistance of officers from the Health Sciences Authority.

Preliminary investigations revealed the man had shot an air gun containing metal pellets in the direction of the residential unit to test its range.

Four improvised metal air guns, metal pellets, two notebooks with air gun draft designs, one mechanical slingshot, and an assortment of materials and tools that were used to create the air guns were seized, the police said.

The man will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between five and 10 years.