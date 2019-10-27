63-year-old man found dead in Ang Mo Kio, woman arrested

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old man was found dead on Sunday (Oct 27) at block 633 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The police have classified the case as murder.

They were alerted at 5.46am and found the man lying motionless. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to police.

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the case, police said, adding that she will be charged in court on Oct 28.



A 63-year-old man was found dead on Sunday Oct 27, 2019 at block 633 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Police were seen gathered near a staircase on the third floor of the block when CNA arrived at the scene.

The staircase and the lift were cordoned off.

Police at the scene at block 633, Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 on Sunday Oct 27, 2019 where a 63-year-old man was found dead. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

A staircase cordoned off at block 633 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 where police are carrying out investigations into the death of a 63-year-old man. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Preliminary investigations revealed that both the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Investigations are ongoing, police added.