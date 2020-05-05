632 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 19,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 632 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday (May 5), taking the country's total to 19,410.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update of preliminary figures.

Nine cases are Singapore citizens and permanent residents.



"We are still working through the details of the cases and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," the ministry said.

WHEN CAN THE CIRCUIT BREAKER BE LIFTED?

The COVID-19 situation in Singapore was discussed in Parliament on Monday, with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong laying out some factors that need to be considered before the circuit breaker can be lifted.

One of the factors was that the number of community cases daily should fall to zero or single digits over a sustained period of time, with very low numbers of unlinked cases.



He added there was also a need for a fall in the number of migrant worker cases, the largest group affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore.

Mr Gan noted that this will take "a while longer".



While the COVID-19 situation within larger foreign worker dormitories was mostly stable for now, the condition at smaller dorms was still “mixed” and “taking up much bandwidth”, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo explained on Monday.



Singapore is also looking into a nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, as the Government scales up its testing capacity, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong added in Parliament.



