54-year-old woman charged with murder of man in Ang Mo Kio flat

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old woman was charged with murder on Monday (Oct 28), a day after the body of a 63-year-old man was found at an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio.

Wang Shuzhen was arrested after the authorities found the victim, Mr Teh Hock Pine, lying motionless at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 early Sunday morning.

The body of a 63-year-old man is being carried by police personnel from block 633 in Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 on Sunday Oct 27, 2019 after he was found dead at the scene. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

It is believed that the murder occurred between 5am and 6.02am.

Police were seen gathered near a staircase on the third floor of the block when CNA arrived at the scene. The staircase and lift had been cordoned off.

A 63-year-old man was found dead on Sunday Oct 27, 2019 at block 633 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Preliminary investigations showed Wang and Teh knew each other.

