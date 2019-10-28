54-year-old woman charged with murder of man in Ang Mo Kio flat
SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old woman was charged with murder on Monday (Oct 28), a day after the body of a 63-year-old man was found at an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio.
Wang Shuzhen was arrested after the authorities found the victim, Mr Teh Hock Pine, lying motionless at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 early Sunday morning.
It is believed that the murder occurred between 5am and 6.02am.
Police were seen gathered near a staircase on the third floor of the block when CNA arrived at the scene. The staircase and lift had been cordoned off.
Preliminary investigations showed Wang and Teh knew each other.