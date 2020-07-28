64-year-old to be charged after allegedly shoving, grabbing neck of NEA officer who caught him smoking

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday (Jul 29) after allegedly shoving a National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officer and grabbing his neck during an altercation in April.

The police said in a news release on Tuesday that they responded to a call for assistance regarding an incident involving two NEA officers and a man at Block 26 Telok Blangah Crescent on Apr 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two officers had spotted the man smoking at a non-designated smoking table at a coffee shop and asked for his particulars, said the police.

However, the man did not cooperate and ran away.

The officers gave chase. When one of them caught up with him, the 64-year-old shoved his arm against the officer and "used his hand to grab the officer's neck", said the police.

He also hurled vulgarities at him.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was subsequently arrested by the police.

He will be charged with voluntary causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty and for using abusive language against a public servant.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the

discharge of his duty, the man could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

For using abusive language against a public servant, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence against public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," said the authorities.

